William V. Williamson (Wapaha Un Waokiye “Akicita”), 70, of Chamberlain, formerly of Wagner, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the V.A. Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the American Legion Hall in Wagner. Burial is in the Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Greenwood, with military honors.