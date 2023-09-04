William Williamson Sep 4, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William V. Williamson (Wapaha Un Waokiye “Akicita”), 70, of Chamberlain, formerly of Wagner, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the V.A. Medical Center in Sioux Falls.Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the American Legion Hall in Wagner. Burial is in the Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Greenwood, with military honors.Wake service will be Tuesday at the American Legion Hall in Wagner at 7 p.m. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. 