Kelly G. Johnson, 50, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.Graveside services will be on Monday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. at the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington, Nebraska, with Pastor Joyce Cook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. 