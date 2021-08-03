Daniel Lee Kafka, age 65, of Sioux Falls died Sunday August 1, 2021. A memorial service will begin at 10:30 AM Saturday at St. John American Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Erik (Natalie) Kafka, Rose (Nick) Zachariasen, and Stephanie (Levi McClelland) Kafka, all of Sioux Falls; grandchildren Branawen, Thaleia, Alexander, Jayce, and Madeline; his brothers Mik (Mary) Kafka, Utica, SD, and Scott (Teresa) Kafka, Sioux Falls; and a host of other relatives and friends.
His parents Robert and Carmelita “Candy” Kafka, wife Holly, and brother Mark Deurmier, preceded him in death.
Dorothy McMahen
Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy (O’Donnell) McMahen, 74, of Yankton and formerly of Mobridge will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mobridge. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 5:30 PM Friday at the funeral home. Dorothy passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Dorothy Collette was born in Mobridge, South Dakota February 6, 1947 to James O’Donnell and Marcella Damberger O’Donnell. She was raised in Mobridge, SD, where she graduated high school. In 1970, Dorothy moved to join family in Golden, Colorado, where she was employed at Coors. She then raised her children in Lakewood Colorado, where she was close to her sisters Patricia and Sheila Ann. In Lakewood, she was employed at the Fish and Wildlife Service. Dorothy resided in Yankton, South Dakota for the past 12 years.
Dorothy was a devoted daughter, loyal sister and cherished aunt. Her most treasured title was mother.
She was selfless, loyal and generous. She enjoyed refurbishing furniture, making rugs, volunteering to those in need, cooking and baking. Her cookies are legendary. She was happiest spending time with family.
Her sincere care and devotion won countless friends. Every person in her life considered her their best friend. She was so loved and she will be missed profoundly.
Dorothy is survived by her three children: Denise McMahen (Jeff Mandrell) of Centennial, Colorado, Marcie Weigel of Aberdeen, South Dakota and Matthew (Kristy) McMahen of Bailey, Colorado, grandchildren: Ryley, Carson, Christa, Jack and Dean and siblings: Gerald O’Donnell (Mobridge, South Dakota), Patricia Tisdall (Selby, South Dakota), Charles O’Donnell (St. George, Utah) and Monica Mushitz (Lakewood, Colorado)
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Sylvia Fisher (Timber Lake, South Dakota) and her sister, Sheila Ann Stoick (Lakewood, Colorado).
Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mobridge or the Angelhaus in Yankton.
