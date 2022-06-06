Kalma Koenig, 96, of Duncanville, Texas, formerly of Avon, passed away June 2, 2022, when she fell asleep at age 96 at Laurenwood Nursing Home, Duncanville.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at First Baptist Church, Avon, with Rev. Bill Van Gerpen officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in the Trinity Presbyterian Cemetery, Avon.

Peters Funeral Home in Avon is charge of arrangements.