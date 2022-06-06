Kalma Koenig Jun 6, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kalma Koenig, 96, of Duncanville, Texas, formerly of Avon, passed away June 2, 2022, when she fell asleep at age 96 at Laurenwood Nursing Home, Duncanville.Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at First Baptist Church, Avon, with Rev. Bill Van Gerpen officiating.Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in the Trinity Presbyterian Cemetery, Avon. Peters Funeral Home in Avon is charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated Jun 3, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Driver Hauling Grain 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesNew ‘Smishing’ Scam Uses Texts To Steal Personal InformationWas A Mountain Lion Spotted In Yankton Last Weekend?Woman Pulled From River Near Lake Yankton2 Critically Injured In AccidentYoumans Transitions To New Role With CityDaily Record: ArrestsLyle O’DonnellVermillion Suspect Charged In Stabbing IncidentJeremy GrossRita Fejfar Images CommentedBuffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (36)Letter: Aborted Nation (28)Letter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (28)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (18)Letter: ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ (17)Our American Battlefield (15)Amendment C Made Simple (14)Letter: Stop Spending Overseas (14)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (13)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (10)Mental Health And The LGBTQ Issue (9)Letter: Be Positive! (8)Letter: Democracy Or Democratic Republic? (7)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (6)Letter: Some Perspective (6)A Dusty Old Storm (5)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (5)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (3)Letter: Servants, Not Lords (3)Guns: Everything Old Is New Again (3)City Mulls The Rate Of Rates (2)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)Rules Board Gets To Work (1)All SD Voters Have A Stake In June 7 Election (1)Letter: America’s Wildlife Crisis (1)Recreational Cannabis Certified For Ballot In SD (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Pandemic Amps Up Mental Health Stress For All Ages (1)Amendment C Aims To Undercut Democracy (1)Governor’s Advice To Girls Staters: Bring Joy (1)Registration Open For ‘Step Big’ Walk For Parkinson’s In SF (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)SD Report: Noem’s Daughter Got Special Treatment (1)A Struggle Of Identity (1)‘Lost&Found’ Organization Expands Its Role In Suicide Prevention (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
