Richard "Dick" Weverstad, age 79 of Yankton, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Wakonda Heritage Manor.His funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment, with military honors, will be at Yankton Municipal Cemetery.Goglin Funeral Homes, www.goglinfh.com are honored to serve the Dick Weverstad family.
