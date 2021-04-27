Virgil M. Bayne, 95, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Embers Assisted Living in Coleridge.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: April 27, 2021 @ 9:52 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented