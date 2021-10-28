Mass of Christian Burial for Waymond Hanzlik, age 78, of Yankton, South Dakota, formerly of Niobrara, Nebraska, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. Reverend Kizito Okhuoya will be Celebrant, with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.
Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post 224, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.
Waymond died Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Waymond Vendelin Hanzlik, son of Vendelin and Mildred (Irish), was born on April 20, 1943. He died following a long battle with cancer on Sunday October 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Jenelle; sons, Dennis (Sharla), Jerry, and Duane (Kimberly); grandchildren, Charissa (Justin) Avery, Clayton Hanzlik, Cathryn Hanzlik, Carrie Hanzlik, Chloe Hanzlik, Robert Hanzlik, Zachery Hanzlik, and Payton Hanzlik; great-grandsons, Austin and Jason Avery; brother, Stanley Hanzlik; and sisters, Barbara Dather and Laura (Gary) Marshall.
Waymond was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Vera Kuchar and Wilma Miller.
Waymond grew up on the family farm southeast of Verdel, Nebraska. He attended country school just south of the family farm and graduated from Niobrara High School in 1961. He served in the U. S. Army 1965 to 1967 and was deployed to Korea. On June 1, 1968, Waymond and Jenelle Marie Blum were united in marriage at Sacred Heart in Naper, Nebraska. Three sons were born: Dennis, Jerry, and Duane.
In their early married life, Waymond and Jenelle lived “on the bottom farm” just northwest of the Niobrara State Park on what is now a duck hunting area. Rising water levels on the bottom forced a move “into the hills” when they purchased the family farm south of Lazy River Acres. They continued farming until moving to Yankton, South Dakota on September 15, 2019, due to health reasons.
Waymond farmed his entire life, because that is who he was, a farmer. Waymond loved watching stuff grow. Always planting a garden and not always marking what he planted where. He didn’t need to because “he remembered” where he planted his seeds. Upon the emergence of the garden, it sometimes told a different story.
Waymond loved baby animals: pigs, ducks and even the noisy guineas. He loved putting up hay, especially windrowing. Even windrowing when there was nothing to windrow. Waymond enjoyed deer hunting, setting lines for catfish in the spring, trapping, going to the county fairs and cattle shows, boating on the river, visiting and playing cards with family and friends. Waymond served on the Knox County Fair board for many years.
In recent years with his decreased mobility, he was still able to participate in the highly competitive family annual adult Easter Egg hunt. Even the grandchildren weren’t safe from getting “accidently” bumped into the bushes to get to the egg first. But nothing put a spring in his step, a twinkle in his eye, or a smirk on his face than morel mushroom season. It did not matter how sore he felt, how much work needed to be done, how cold it was, or too early in the season. The mushrooms were surely out. There was always time to go mushroom hunting.
The best part of dad was that he was always there for his family no matter what.
