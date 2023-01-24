Chad Kaiser
Courtesy Photo

Chad A. Kaiser, age 51, of Mission Hill, South Dakota, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Kwen Sanderson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay.