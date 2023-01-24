Chad Kaiser

Chad A. Kaiser, age 51, of Mission Hill, South Dakota, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Kwen Sanderson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay.
Chad A. Kaiser was born September 18, 1971, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Donna Kaiser. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1990. He worked several jobs in the Yankton area and in 1995 met the love of his life, Becky Heier. Chad worked at Topkote in Yankton for a few years and then went into business for himself as an independent contractor, installing flooring.
Chad was a kind, helpful, family man who had a gentle soul and a heart of gold. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, working on vehicles, taking care of his yard, trees and house plants. He enjoyed trips with his friends whether it was snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, hunting, fishing or camping. He recently bought a new smoker and enjoyed trying new recipes for his family. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Kaiser of Mission Hill, South Dakota; son, Alex Kaiser of Yankton, South Dakota; grandmother, Bertha Kaiser of Yankton; brother-in-law, Kyle Sandau of Washington; sister-in-law, Alison Sandau of Mission Hill; three aunts: Barbara (Mike) Steinberg of Yankton; Kathy (Kelly) Jensen of Yankton; and Lynette (Don) Simonsen of Rapid City, South Dakota; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Kaiser; grandfather, Elmer Kaiser; father and mother-in-law, Neil and Marjorie Heier and two uncles: Alan Kaiser and Rev. Greg Kaiser.
Commented