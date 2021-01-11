John Robert Tayler, 70, of Niobrara (Santee), Nebraska, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee with the Rev. James Maars officiating. Burial will follow in the Holy Faith Cemetery at Lindy, Nebraska.
Visitations will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Jan. 11-13 with wake services each evening at 7 p.m., all at Oyate Oyanke Community Center.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family wishing to attend are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
