Ray L. Heinen, age 78, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home.
Due to current health restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating. The funeral will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live as well as on Ray’s obituary page through our website at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Inurnment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors. You may park near the entrance of Sacred Heart Cemetery to greet the family as Ray passes by.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Honorary pallbearers are Ray’s grandchildren.
Raymond LeRoy Heinen was born December 23, 1941 in New Ulm, Minnesota to Marion Engeldinger. He graduated from Springfield High School in Springfield, MN in 1961. Ray then worked for Murphy Freightlines. In 1963, he joined the United States Army National Guard and served for six years. Ray married Arlette Roiger on May 1, 1965 in Sanborn, MN. After their marriage, they lived in Springfield and then moved to Fulda, MN in 1968. Ray worked as a service manager for Midland Coop. He also sold CB radios and was a part-time police officer. In 1979, the family moved to Yankton and Ray worked as a salesman in the LP Gas Industry for around 40 years. Ray was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the VFW in Fulda and then in Yankton. Ray enjoyed bowling and playing cards, especially pinochle. He enjoyed hunting when he was younger, as well as riding motorcycles and camping with his family. Ray loved collecting antiques and was a unique gadget enthusiast.
Ray is survived by his wife, Arlette Heinen of Yankton; two sons, Jeff (Kathy) Heinen of Sioux Falls, SD and Jay (Lisa) Heinen of Huron, SD; eight grandchildren: Samantha, Andrew, Kristen, Ryland, Nicholas, Brooke, Zachary and Kaitlyn; a brother, Larry; and sister, Brenda.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother.
Cards can be mailed to Arlette Heinen at 2309 Western Avenue, Yankton, SD 57078 or you may send an online message to the family at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 21, 2020
