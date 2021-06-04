Erik C. Christensen, 51, of Alamosa, CO, originally of Viborg, passed away on May 26, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO.
Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Viborg.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the church.
The service will be broadcasted at https://www.facebook.com/HofmeisterJonesFuneralHome/. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Erik Chris Christensen was born December 8, 1969, in Viborg, SD to Robert C. and Marilyn (Hansen) Christensen. He was baptized June 1970 and confirmed April 1984 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Viborg.
As a child Erik loved playing baseball and taking care of his pets. He was in Boy Scouts and earned his Eagle Scout status in 1987. He loved being with his friends and listening to rock music. He spent many of his summer days mowing many, many lawns in town.
Erik was active in Sunday School and Luther League. Erik graduated from Viborg High School in 1988 as class Salutatorian. He was involved in football, vocal music, All-State Chorus, Band, National Honor Society, Boys State and D.A.R. Rep. He attended and graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in May 1993 with a degree in education. Erik taught 4 years at Smith Lake, NM, before moving to Colorado.
Erik married the love of his life Janine Irvine on June 16, 1995. They met at Smith Lake. Born to this union they were blessed with three sons Cameron, Tyler, and Kendall.
Erik taught at Alamosa Elementary, Sierra Grande in Fort Garland, and Sanford Elementary in Sanford. He was just finishing his 28th year of teaching when illness came upon him. Erik loved teaching the second, third, fourth and fifth grade. He loved being a positive influence on his students.
Erik loved watching his favorite sports teams-Steelers, Yankees, Celtics, Islanders and the Nebraska Husker Football. He collected sports cards as a hobby and loved to play board games and cards, especially with all family members. He always liked listening to music.
Erik is survived by his wife Janine; sons Cameron in the Army stationed in Germany, Tyler and Kendall at home; parents Robert and Marilyn Christensen; sister Laura (Mike) Stevens; nephew Evan Stevens and niece Kirsten (Saud) Ahlschlager and Baby Boy Ahlschlager due in August; father and mother-in-law Bob and Judy Irvine; sister-in-law JoAnna (Mike) Eppard; nephews Michael, Nathan, and Mathew; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Erik was preceded in death by his grandparents Hartvig and Berniece Hansen, and Jens and Alice Christensen.
Blessed Be His Memory.
Visit hofmeisterjones.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 5, 2021
Commented