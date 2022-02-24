Carole Koletzky Feb 24, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carole Koletzky, age 79, of Yankton, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at her home.A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Avera@Home of Yankton.Visit www.goglinfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals LINCOLN ARMS, 600 W. $500 Updated 19 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-time Production Positions and Route Driver - Walt's Homestyle Foods 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFormer County Commissioner Facing Misdemeanor ChargesDouglas PearsonUpdate: Man Resentenced In 2019 Manslaughter CaseRoy ReichleEldean ‘Dean’ LippertTytan LarvieCherilyn MudderDaily Record: ArrestsRoy ReichleRoy Reichle Images CommentedLetter: Saving Democracy (50)Matters Of Medicine (43)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (36)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: One Year Later (27)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (14)Letter: An Unnecessary War (13)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (9)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (8)Letter: Women’s Health (6)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)Letter: Protecting Children (6)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (3)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
