Robert Laird
Courtesy Photo

Robert French Laird, age 35 of Minneapolis, MN and formerly of Yankton, SD passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his residence in Minneapolis, MN.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Yankton, SD with Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial of Robert’s cremated remains will on a later date.