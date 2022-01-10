Funeral services for Galen R. Stewart, age 95, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy, Nebraska. Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate.
Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Galen passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Galen Robert Stewart was born on November 27, 1926, to Sam and Elsie (Hilfiker) Stewart at Bloomfield, Nebraska. Galen grew up on the family farm in the Lindy area. He received his education at the Addison School through the eighth grade. Galen then engaged in farming with his father.
Galen joined the United States Army in March of 1953 and served in Korea and Guam. While he was in the service, Galen’s nickname was “Cactus.” He often joked that the Korean War had ended because he had arrived. Galen stayed on after the war to help build the airport in Guam. He operated the tractor, scraper, and bulldozer until he ended up with an eye infection. Galen was discharged in 1955 and came home to farm with his father.
On March 21, 1958, Galen was united in marriage to Irene M. Nielsen at the Niobrara Lutheran Church parsonage. They were married for 60 years. Galen and Irene farmed most of their lives. Galen served on the board of Husker Pig Co-Op for a number of years. He was a proud farmer and enjoyed his life.
Galen loved to tinker with woodworking. He was an avid football and baseball fan, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers and St. Louis Cardinals.
Many of Galen’s family members knew him as “Bud.”
Galen is survived by daughters, Marie Stewart of Rapid City, South Dakota, Karen Stewart of Norfolk, and Lynn Stewart of Yankton, South Dakota; son, Jeffrey (Mayra) Stewart of Sioux City, Iowa; five grandchildren, Lucas and Kent Michael and Anthony, Evan, and Matthew Stewart; five great-grandchildren, Jayci, Zephaniah, Zoie, Rhylie, and Elena; brother-in-law, John Nielsen of Bloomfield; sister-in-law, Kathy Nielsen of Bloomfield; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; parents; brothers, LeRoy (Mimmi) Stewart, Lyle (Leola) Stewart; sister, Mary (Everett) Kuhl; sister-in-law, Anna (Larry) Broders; and brother-in-law, Daniel Nielsen.
Galen’s family would like to extend a big thank you to his caregiver family at Bloomfield Good Samaritan Society and to his doctors.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 11, 2022
