Sharon M. Tramp of Yankton, SD and formerly of Crofton, Nebraska died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton, SD.
Due to present healthcare precautions there will be a private family visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with the Rev. Andy Phan officiating. Burial will be at the Beaver Creek Cemetery in Crofton. There will be a public memorial mass for Sharon at a later date along with a luncheon. Notice will follow at the appropriate time.
Pallbearers will be Craig Bruening, Brian Bruening, Joey Bruening, Kevin Bruening, Jeremy Pinkelman, Jerry Thomas.
Sharon Marie Tramp was born on August 23, 1948 in Yankton, SD to Paul Anton and Helen Gertrude (Schmidt) Bruening. She grew up on a farm and went to Immaculate Conception elementary school in St. Helena, Nebraska until 1962. Sharon graduated from Wynot High School in 1966. As a child and adult Sharon had a love for horses and art.
She married John Paul Tramp (son of Louis & Mary (Goeden) Tramp on May 18, 1968 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Helena, Nebraska. Sharon farmed with John, feeding cattle, raising cows and calves. Sharon also worked at Color Me Kids daycare for 5 years and the hospital giftshop. John died on May 5, 2007 at the age of 62. Sharon then moved to Yankton, SD
Sharon enjoyed being a mom, watching her son Jeff race at the Scramblers Track, watching her son Justin in track and cross country, when they were younger. She loved to draw and appreciated art. She enjoyed planting flowers, baking cookies, and golfing and spending time with her grandkids. Sharon also had a love for animals, especially black labs. She belonged to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, the Altar Society, and Christian Mothers.
Sharon is survived by her favorite black lab puppy Jack, her two sons and spouses, Jeff (Rachel) Tramp and daughter Lillie of Crofton, Justin (Whitney) Tramp and daughters Madelyn & Kinsley of Norfolk; three brothers Bob (Mary) Bruening of Yankton, SD, Richard (Sue) Bruening of St. Helena, NE, Duane (Donna) Bruening of St. Helena, NE; two sisters Carol Thomas of Omaha, NE, Sandy (Jerry) Pinkelman of Yankton, SD; sister-in-law Renae Bruening of Crofton.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband John; parents-in-law Louis & Mary Tramp; brother Gary Bruening, Dean Bruening; brother-in-law Gary Thomas; nephew Scott Bruening; sister-in-law Marietta Kneifl and Marietta’s daughter Lisa.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 17, 2020
