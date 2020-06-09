Jerry L. Pollard, 65, of Yankton died Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
A private family Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, with the Rev, Larry Regynski officiating. The funeral will be streamed online. To watch the live stream, please go to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live. Following the Mass, burial will take place in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
A public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The public is welcome to join the family at the visitation or at the cemetery.
Commented