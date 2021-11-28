Galen Keith “Skeeter” Merchen, age 93, of Bloomfield, Nebraska, and formerly of Crofton, NE, died on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield, NE.

Graveside services will be on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Crofton City Cemetery with the Rev. Christina Driver officiating.

There will be a visitation on Friday morning from 9:00 until 10:20 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Military rites will be conducted by the Crofton American Legion Post #128 at the cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.