Michael Hirocke

Michael C. Hirocke, 67, son of Joseph C. Hirocke Sr., and Helen I. (Oakie) Hirocke of Vermillion, passed away on July 27, 2023, at a nursing facility in Falmouth, Massachusetts.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Mike was born on March 12, 1956, in Sioux City, IA. He attended elementary school up to age 12 in Elk Point, then school through 8th grade in Burbank, and graduated from Vermillion High School in 1975.
After high school, Mike held down several types of employment in the Vermillion area. He really enjoyed being around to spend time with his nieces and nephews. Mike was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
In his later years of life, he decided to get a little adventurous and left South Dakota to go see his brother in Massachusetts, where he stayed the remainder of his life. Even though he was miles away, he stayed in contact with us here.
Survivors include his sisters, Nadine Burow, Vermillion, SD; Rose Hirocke, Yankton, South Dakota; and Ella Hirocke, Gayville, South Dakota; and 3 generations of nieces and nephews.
While spending his time, he would spend days and nights painting traditional Dakota icons in symbols. He will be greatly missed by his “tiyospaye” (or extended family) and his “okolakishipi” (or warrior) Marine veteran brothers who proceed before him and served with distinction and honor. Mike cherished his father, Joseph, who also served in the U.S. Henery during WWII. Prior to WWII, during the Indian Relocation Act, their father’s last name was changed from “High Rock” to “Highrock.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Clifford, Leslie, Joseph C. Hirocke, Jr. and Gordan Horned Eagle; sisters Delores “Tiny” Drapeau, Debi (Hirocke) Buschelman, and JoAnn (Hirocke) Mentzer; and a nephew, Mark Hirocke.
