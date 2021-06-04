JoAnn Soukup passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Avera Bormann Manor in Parkston, at the age of 85 years and 9 days.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service, on Tuesday, June 8th at St. Leo Catholic Church, Tyndall, SD. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, with burial at 3:00 p.m. in Bohemian Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Dante (6 miles east and 2 miles north of Wagner, SD).
Goglin Funeral Home
