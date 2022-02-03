Dorothy Kalwat Feb 3, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy I. Kalwat, 85, of Yankton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, of complications from COVID-19.Services for Dorothy will be held later. The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 21 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-Time Pharmacy Technician & Part-Time Delivery Driver - Roger's Family Pharmacy 6 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesVictims Identified In Hutchinson County Fatal CrashCarol BoomDaily Record: ArrestsFootball: YHS Trio Signs With MMUGlenn MikkelsonDana GaukelDaily Record: ArrestsPatricia SteffenArea Ag Operation Recognized For EffortsPatricia Steffen Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (34)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (33)Letter: A 1/6 Question (29)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)Letter: Upside Down (21)Letter: What Is Thune For? (16)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)Matters Of Medicine (8)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (5)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)Letter: A Different Focus (3)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
