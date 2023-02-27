Funeral services for David Brandt, 76, of Avon will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Avon, with Pastor Ken Johnson, officiating. Burial is in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Avon.
Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials will be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or the Avon Ambulance.
David Elgin Brandt was born on December 9, 1946, in Avon, SD, to Fred and Betty (Kutsch) Brandt. He died Friday, February, 24, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
David was baptized December 25, 1946. He was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. He attended Zion Lutheran Parochial School and James School, then graduated from Avon High School in 1964.
David married Sandra Pudwill on November 25, 1966. They had two sons, Kelly and Scott. In 1973 Dave began working for Leonard Harmacek at the locker. He worked at the Farmer’s Elevator and also sold fire alarms. In November of 1991 Dave purchased the locker at an auction sale. In September of 1992 he opened the Avon Locker and operated it until his retirement on May 15, 2021.
Dave loved being outside and being on the farm. He spent many hours tending to his cows, fixing fence and spraying thistles. He enjoyed going to the Menno Sale Barn and visiting friends there.
Dave was very proud of his sons and grandkids. He attended his grandchildren’s events as often as he could and really enjoyed them.
Dave was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and held many offices throughout the years. He was a proud supporter of the Avon Public School. In 1970 he ran the caterpillar that leveled off a cornfield that became the Avon Track & Football field complex. He was also proud of the Avon Community. Along with being a businessman on Main Street, he was also a member of Avon Ambulance for over 40 years, a member of the Avon Fire Department, the Avon Chamber of Commerce and Avon Lions Club.
Dave is survived by his wife Sandra of 56 years, two sons: Kelly (Lisa) of Pierre, SD and Scott of Keller, TX; grandchildren: Courtney (Brayden) Espeland, Carissa, Paige and Jayden Brandt all of Pierre, SD, Skylar Brandt of Keller, TX, Tyleil Bradshaw and Taliah Brantley both of Houston, TX; great-grandchildren: Stella Espeland of Pierre and Kennedy Brantley of Houston.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Betty Brandt.
