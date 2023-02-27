David Brandt

Funeral services for David Brandt, 76, of Avon will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Avon, with Pastor Ken Johnson, officiating. Burial is in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Avon.

Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m.