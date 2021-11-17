Mark Alan Zimmerman, age 41, of Vermillion, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at his home.
Mark’s memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton, with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.
Mark Alan Zimmerman was born December 15, 1979, to Steven Leon and Lorraine Margorie (Brandon) Zimmerman at Yankton, South Dakota. He attended Gayville High School.
Mark worked for The Road Guy Construction company in Yankton. He was a very outspoken man. If he didn’t like something, he would let you know. He loved all of his nieces and nephews. Mark also loved to ride his Harley. He enjoyed the outdoors, watching the bald eagles at the river or anywhere he could spot them soaring.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Margorie Zimmerman, as well as some aunts, uncles and cousins.
Grateful for having shared in his life are his father, Steven Leon Zimmerman of Yankton; sister, Lisa (Clark) Ridgway of Lead and their children Joey Hoffman, Shauna (Zach) Aria, Trevor Ridgway and Chance Ridgway; sister, Sara (Nick) Hauger of Gayville and their children, Hannah Hauger, Nevaeh Hauger and Cael Hauger and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton is honored to serve the Zimmerman family. Visit www.goglinfh.com
