Wilson “Stevie” Freemont III, 50, of Yankton passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his residence in Yankton.
Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 9, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, Nebraska, with the Rev. James Marrs officiating. Cremation will take place after the service with burial of his cremated remains at a later date.
Visitations will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, and continue until service time on Saturday with a prayer service each evening at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Commented