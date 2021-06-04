Leo Martin Stulc, formerly of Tyndall, died May 22, 2021, at the age of 62. He was a resident at Knollwood Heights, Rapid City, SD at the time of his death.
A memorial Mass is being arranged with Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall.
Visit www.goglinfh.com
Leo Martin Stulc, formerly of Tyndall, died May 22, 2021, at the age of 62. He was a resident at Knollwood Heights, Rapid City, SD at the time of his death.
A memorial Mass is being arranged with Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall.
Visit www.goglinfh.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented