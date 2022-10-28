Maynard Rempp

Maynard C. Rempp, age 77, of Yankton, SD died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.

There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday, October 29th at JoDean’s in the smaller private room from 1-3. Maynard had requested cremation and no funeral. We know he would enjoy friends and family coming to share good memories. Please feel free to come and go at any time. Cremation arrangements are made by Goglin Funeral Home.