Maynard Rempp

Maynard C. Rempp, age 77, of Yankton, SD died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.
There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday, October 29th at JoDean’s in the smaller private room from 1-3. Maynard had requested cremation and no funeral. We know he would enjoy friends and family coming to share good memories. Please feel free to come and go at any time. Cremation arrangements are made by Goglin Funeral Home.
Maynard was born on November 29, 1944, in Yankton, SD to Charles and Hazel (Olsen) Rempp. He graduated from Irene High School. He worked various jobs in the area and joined the USPS for his lifelong career. He started as a substitute carrier in the Yankton Post Office. He went to Utica as a postmaster, then Salem, Watertown and finally Jefferson, IA where he retired.
Maynard married Lila Lien in December 26, 1964 at UCC Congregational. To this union two daughters were born, Lisa LaBau and Kimberly Janssen.
Maynard enjoyed life fully. He loved competitive sports, with golf and pool being his favorites. He always loved trap shooting and gun collecting. He was a member of El Riad Shrine & Scottish Rite of Freemasonry of Yankton. Maynard’s most memorable characteristic, was his laugh. You could always find him in a crowd by listening for his laugh. He was a good man who was always willing to help a friend.
We lost the loving husband and father a few years ago to the devastating disease of dementia. We will always have the good memories in our hearts and love him very much.
Survivors include his wife, Lila Rempp of Yankton; two daughters, Lisa LaBau of Prairie Village, KS and Kimberly (Virgil) Janssen of Yankton; grandchildren, Jason LaBau of Lone Tree, CO, Jacob LaBau of Prairie Village, KS and Emily Janssen of Yankton SD; sister, Lorraine (Mike) Moriarty of Livermore, CA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Pat Lien of Yankton and beloved niece, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hazel Rempp, Chester and Theola Lien.
Memorials may be directed to the Rempp family for a later designation or The Center (The Senior Center) in Yankton, SD.
