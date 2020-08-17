Filmore Mutschelknaus, age 90, of Lesterville, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home with his wife and his family surrounding him.
His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19th, at Martinus Lutheran Church, rural Utica. Burial will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Yankton.
His visitation will be from 5:00-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 18th, at Martinus Lutheran Church, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m.
Please visit www.goglinfh.com
Filmore Mutschelknaus was born December 14, 1929 to Adolph and Lea (Weidenbach) Mutschelknaus on the family farm in Yankton County. He attended the Odessa #24 Country School.
On July 23, 1950 Filmore married Darlene Schenkel at Martinus Lutheran Church, Utica, South Dakota.
Filmore was a proud farmer. He loved his cattle and his horses. He had names for all of them. For over 25 years he was a seed corn dealer. In 2001, Filmore retired and moved to Lesterville.
Filmore enjoyed baseball and was a huge St. Louis Cardinal fan. He really enjoyed being the “Voice of the Lesterville Broncs” baseball team for over 40 years. He loved the Lord and church was very important to him and he loved his family. He was the Martinus Lutheran Church treasurer for over 40 years. After retirement, Filmore enjoyed recycling metal, gardening, and fishing. He was a great dancer and he loved his wife’s cooking. He also loved visiting with family and friends and going to ball games.
Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife of 70 years, Darlene Mutschelknaus of Lesterville; six children, Barbara Cisar, Thomas (Brenda) Mutschelknaus, Joseph (Mollie) Mutschelknaus, Peggy (Richard) Walloch, Benjamin Mutschelknaus and Paul (Donna) Mutschelknaus; 17 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Filmore was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Elmer; parents-in-law, Wm and Sarah Schenkel; 1 brother-in-law; 2 sisters-in-law; son-in-law, Don Cisar; daughter-in-law, Margaret Mutschelknaus; Ben’s fiancé, Raquel Wade; and great-grandson, Shawn Cook.
To God be the glory.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 18, 2020
Commented