John “JT” Thomas Peschl, 84, of Tyndall, South Dakota, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.
Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 26 at St. Leo’s the Great Catholic Church in Tyndall. Columbarium inurnment, with military and Elliot Hose volunteer firemen honors, will be held at a later date at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Tyndall.
John “JT” Thomas Peschl was born Tuesday, September 15, 1936 to Frank and Kathryn (Brennan) Peschl in Yankton, SD. At a young age the family moved to Tyndall where Tom attended school, graduating in 1954 from Tyndall High School.
From the age of nine, Tom was part of his parent’s meat market. Tom bought the business when Frank retired, operating Peschl’s Market & Locker until his retirement and sale of the business to his son Michael, the third generation.
Tom married Ginger Selan October 14, 1980 at Chamberlain, SD. They recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Golf was Tom’s passion. He started as a caddy when he was a young boy and could not afford to golf. He is the last of the founding investors, who purchased the golf course from a private individual, which is now known as Bon Homme Country Club. Throughout the years he volunteered his time and talent in course maintenance and improvements, including service as a board member, earning him a lifetime membership.
Tom was a lifelong member of St. Leo Catholic Church where he served as an altar boy, Eucharistic minister, Knights of Columbus member and sang in the church choir. He served in the National Guard and R.O.T.C. He was proud to be a 25 year member of the Tyndall Volunteer Fire Department. He was an Elks member for 54 years and served as a trustee. He had a tender heart and rescued stray cats and dogs. Tom had a knack for fixing almost anything.
Tom was very proud of his Irish heritage and traveled to Ireland twice to see the country. He and his wife made several memorable trips to Europe touring Italy, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and several other countries.
Tom was a very loyal Green Bay Packer fan. He often drove out of town to watch Sunday games, when they were not broadcast on a local station. He dressed in green and gold, although he drew the line at wearing a cheesehead.
Food was an important part of the Peschl household and Tom was a great cook. He was able to recreate a dish simply by taste, very seldom using a recipe.
Tom died at the age of 84, Thursday, October 22, 2020, exactly where he wanted to be, at home surrounded by family.
Survivors include his wife Ginger; four children, Michael (Barb) Peschl, Karen (Robert) Schmidt, Pamela (Rick) Novak and Kimberly (William) Wenzel; four grandchildren; sisters Kay (Tom) Hayden and Theresa (Dennis Johnson) Rokusek and step-mother Norma Peschl.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Kathryn, sister Michaelene Peschl and step-son Shawn Owen.
Memorials will be donated to the Humane Society.
