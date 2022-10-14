Marjorie ‘Marge’ Wuestewald
Courtesy Photo

Our Angel, Marjorie “Marge” Wuestewald, age 87, of Yankton, passed away on October 11, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Marge was predeceased by her parents Louis and Rose Kuehler, husband Frank Wuestewald, Jr. and two brothers Harold (Betty) Kuehler, and Willie (Ann) Kuehler.