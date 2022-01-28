Glenn Mikkelson, age 81, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, January 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services are 10:00 AM, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Steve Wiespfennig officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay and on Glenn’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Face masks are strongly encouraged for those attending the funeral and visitation.
Pallbearers are Grayden Melick, Micah Strasser, Kade Hollenbeck, Chance Hollenbeck, Michael King, and Harry Slaughter.
Glenn was born on April 26, 1940, in Freeborn County, Minnesota to Virgil and Elvina (Jensen) Mikkelson. He was baptized in 1955 at Swan Lake near Viborg, SD and graduated from Yankton High School on May 27, 1958. Glenn married his high school sweetheart, Carol Zwemke, on May 13, 1961, in Sioux City, IA. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1962, completing basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Glenn graduated from the US Army Ordinance School in Aberdeen, MD and was stationed in Germany where he served with the 126th Ordinance Battalion. After his military service, Glenn earned an Associate’s Degree at Southern State College in Springfield, SD. He worked his entire career as a machinist, first at Tri-County Tractor, then Yankton Auto Supply, and finally at Yankton Automotive, retiring in 2011. He attended St. John’s Lutheran Church where he served on the church council in his earlier years. Over the years, Glenn had a passion for racing motorcycles, rebuilding car engines, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed Sunday afternoon boat rides on the river with his family, grilling his famous hamburgers, and watching old western movies. Glenn loved spending time with his family, especially on the holidays. He was very proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Mikkelson; three children: Kelly (Michael) King of Sioux Falls, Sherri Mikkelson (Harry Slaughter) of Omaha, NE, and Stephanie Mikkelson of Yankton; eight grandchildren: Katelyn (Micah) Strasser, Grayden (Lauren) Melick, Brinn Hollenbeck (Austin Anderson), Kade Hollenbeck, Chance Hollenbeck, Jenna (Mark) DiMaria, Paul King, and Kaylee King; three great-grandchildren: Landon, Levi, and Lainey Strasser; sister, Donna (Don) DeJean of Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Joyce Olson.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 29, 2022
Commented