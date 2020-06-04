Theresa Arens, 91, of Yankton passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.
A private funeral mass with livestreaming will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Fr. Larry Regynski as Celebrant. The livestreaming address is: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Drive-up window visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
