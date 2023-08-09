Glennys Jepsen

Glennys Jepsen

Glennys Elizabeth (Bye) Jepsen, 98, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, and formerly of Gayville, South Dakota, passed away peacefully August 7, 2023, after a long and well-lived life.

Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at Gayville Lutheran Church in Gayville with Reverend Drew Riter officiating. Burial will be in the Danish Lutheran Cemetery in rural Gayville.