Glennys Jepsen

Glennys Elizabeth (Bye) Jepsen, 98, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, and formerly of Gayville, South Dakota, passed away peacefully August 7, 2023, after a long and well-lived life.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at Gayville Lutheran Church in Gayville with Reverend Drew Riter officiating. Burial will be in the Danish Lutheran Cemetery in rural Gayville.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 13, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are Gary Jepsen, Brayden Jepsen, Gavyn Jepsen, Dawsyn Jepsen, Caden Jost, Lynn Maier, Jon Koehler, Nick Datzov, Rex Bye, Jim Bye and Rick Bye. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Fox and Gui Fox.
Glennys was born March 14, 1925, to Glenn Freeman Bye and Mabel Iona Christopherson in Yankton County, South Dakota. After graduating from Gayville High School in 1943, Glennys studied at the Sioux City Business College in Sioux City, Iowa. She was employed at First National Bank in Yankton for two years prior to her marriage. Glennys married Wayne “Bud” Jepsen on May 20, 1945. After her marriage, Glennys enjoyed her living and working on the family farm south of Gayville. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Along with her husband, she continued to garden into her nineties. Glennys enjoyed sharing the abundance of garden produce with friends and family and the preservation of excess for the winter. Everyone loved savoring her famous dill pickles! In addition to her work on the farm, Glennys was an active part of the community. She belonged to the Danish Lutheran Church before joining the Gayville Lutheran Church. Quilting with the ladies of the church passed many happy hours.
Glennys and Bud spent 75 years happily married prior to Bud’s passing in 2021. Together they enjoyed wintering in Arizona for many years. In their retirement, they completed countless puzzles and enjoyed time with their extended family. Her family is grateful that her final years were spent in the care of extraordinary caregivers Mike and Gui Fox.
She is survived by her brother, Dale Quentin Bye and his wife, Norma Jean Bye; brother-in-law, Johnnie Gordon Jepsen; son, Craig Wayne Jepsen and his wife, Sara; daughter-in-law, Lori Lee Jepsen; grandchildren: Gary (Shannon) Jepsen, Cheri (Lynn) Maier, Becky (Nick) Datzov and Emily (Jon) Koehler; great grandchildren: Brayden Jepsen, Gavyn Jepsen, Dawsyn Jepsen, Cayden Jost, Heather Maier, Lexi Maier, Evie Koehler, Viktor Datzov and a great-grandson to be born soon; and many nieces and nephews.
Glennys was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne “Bud” Hans Augustav Jepsen; son, Eugene Dale Jepsen; brother, Gerald “Buddy” Bye and his wife, Mildred “Booty” Bye; sister-in-law, Zelphia Mildred Jepsen Davis and her husband, Lachland R. Davis; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Burwitz Jepsen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Danish Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Gayville, South Dakota.
