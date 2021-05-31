Christopher Lee Wyldes, age 39 of Menno, SD passed away at his residence unexpectedly.
Memorial services, along with his mother’s service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Salem Reformed Church, Menno, SD with Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery later.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD is assisting with the service details. Livestreaming of Chris and Terry’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Online condolences may be made at www.opsahlkostelfuneralhome.com.
Christopher Lee Wyldes (39) was born on August 2, 1981, to Terry (Petersen) Sayler and Donnie Wyldes, Jr. in Viborg, South Dakota. He attended Menno Public School until his Junior year and later completed his GED. Chris fell in love with the open road and achieved his CDL to drive with his Uncle Russ. Trucking ultimately became the love of his life. He enjoyed many years taking in the countryside while driving for L&S Trucking as well as cruising the local roads. Chris was an avid movie buff, music enthusiast and enjoyed “MacGyvering” all his personal items to suit him best.
Those blessed to share his life are his brother Chad (Dandi) Wyldes of Huron, SD. His Sister Lacy (Caleb)Borman of Rock Rapids, IA. His Brother Ryan Hora of Sioux Falls, SD. Step Siblings Melissa and April Sayler of Olivet, SD and Scott (Jess) Sayler of Satellite Beach, FL, and many nieces and nephews.
Christopher was preceded in death by his grandparents Edsel and Marilyn Petersen.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 1, 2021
Commented