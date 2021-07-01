Gary Ralph Anderson died unexpectedly at his home in Lady Lake, Florida on June 2, 2021.
Gary was born on July 27, 1939 in Superior, Wisconsin to Ralph Anderson and Etta (Johnson) Anderson. Throughout his life, he would tell anyone who would listen that when he played center linebacker on the high school football team, he was 4’11’’ and weighed 98 pounds.
Gary graduated with a degree in mathematics from the University of Wisconsin in Superior. He had a brief stint as a computer programmer before spending most of his life buying and selling small hotels. Gary met Nome Keller while in his early 40s and the two of them headed out on a 35-year adventure —much of it without leaving town. It is probably safe to say that few of us have shared as many laughs as Gary and Nome shared. Gary enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, the Boston Celtics and Serena Williams; playing bridge/poker and visiting casinos; and engaging in heated political arguments (not necessarily in that order). He was both maddeningly frugal and incredibly generous.
Nome predeceased Gary in 2015. Gary is survived by his daughter, Gail Anderson (Bruce Hulse), son, Eric Anderson (Kari) and their children, Andy, Maddie and Tom Hulse and Derek and Logan Anderson, by Nome’s son, Chuck Keller (Fanny) and daughter, Keidrah McWhorter (Chad) and their children, Alex, Peter, Anna Sophia and Anna Isabella Keller and Morgan, Mack and Madison McWhorter. He is also survived by his sister, Arlene Carlson (Tom) and nephews, Jerrid Anderson (Danielle) and Jason Anderson.
Gary will be greatly missed.
Following a small private graveside gathering, a reception in celebration of Gary’s life will be held on the Sunset Porch at the Firefly Grill in Effingham, Illinois on Saturday, July 17, 2021 between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. — open to all family and friends.
Friends are also invited to share a memory at www.bauerfh.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 2, 2021
Commented