Funeral services for Zachary Johnson will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Avon High School Gymnasium in Avon. The family requests friends to wear any sports apparel or team colors of Zach’s or your favorite sports team.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the American Heart Association or to a memorial to be determined at a later date.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Zachary Ty Johnson “Bad Kat” was born on January 18, 1994 in Madison, SD to Ann (Myers) Eben and Rich Johnson. He died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Zach grew up in Avon, SD and graduated from Avon High School in 2012 before briefly attending Mitchell Tech. After the death of his grandpa, Randy, he decided to come back to Avon to help run his garbage business. Zach was very proud to help keep Myers Sanitation going on with family. He lived in Avon with his girlfriend of six years, Tobie, and their two dogs Zeus and Bella.
Zach was always surrounded by friends. He had an infectious grin, playful sense of humor and easygoing attitude that made him well liked by many. He will be remembered for his love of all sports including the Vikings, Yankees, Michigan Wolverines, Duke and the Lakers. He enjoyed participating in many sports and activities such as football, softball, darts, and golfing. In the summer you could often find him hanging at the river with friends and family. He truly lived his life to the fullest and never let anything get in the way of doing what he enjoyed. Zach had a heart of gold and as final act of kindness he gave the gift of life to others through organ and tissue donation.
Thankful for having shared his life are his girlfriend Tobie of Avon, dogs Zeus and Bella; parents Ann (Kevin) Eben of Avon and Rich (Laura) Johnson of Hartford; sisters Hailey Lambert, Kassidy Johnson, brother Layton Johnson, all of Madison; Daniel, Heaven and Alita of Avon; grandparents: Pam (Jim) Toupal of Avon, Missy Myers of Avon, Don (Fran) Johnson of Tea, Darwin (Gloria) DeJong of Sioux Falls and Kenny (Marlis) Eben of Avon; Tobie’s mother Amy (Shane) Davids, father Kirby Welch, and brother Willie Welch, all of Pierre; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Zach was preceded in death by his grandpa Randy Myers, grandma Luella Johnson and his great-grandparents.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 22, 2021
