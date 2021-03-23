Abigail Linda Gilkerson, age 19 of Yankton, SD passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD as the result of an automobile accident.
Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Errin Mulberry officiating.
Visitation will be from noon to 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 26 at the funeral home. Live streaming of Abigail’s service may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahlkostelfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Abby was born in Pierre, SD, February 12th, 2002 to Randall and Brenda (Greer) Gilkerson. She was currently finishing high school at Yankton High School and working full time as Activities Assistant at Sunset Manor in Irene, SD.
Abby enjoyed her job, cooking, painting and baking with her mom. She was just becoming the independent young woman she was raised to be.
She loved hanging out with her big brothers, Chinese take-out, taking weekend trips with her mom and was an avid collector of monster high dolls through her life.
Blessed to have shared her life was her mother, Brenda K. Greer, her father Randall S. Gilkerson (passed away when she was 5), her brothers, Daniel M. Gilkerson, and Samual J. Gilkerson.
The family requests casual attire at the service as that is what Abby would have wanted.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 24, 2021
