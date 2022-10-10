Lorraine Aase

Lorraine D. Aase, age 88, of Mission Hill, South Dakota, passed from this life on August 28, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona.

A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill, South Dakota with Vicar Mary Hendricks Wilkens officiating. Burial will be in Vangen Cemetery in Mission Hill. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.