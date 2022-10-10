Lorraine Aase

Lorraine D. Aase, age 88, of Mission Hill, South Dakota, passed from this life on August 28, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona.
A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill, South Dakota with Vicar Mary Hendricks Wilkens officiating. Burial will be in Vangen Cemetery in Mission Hill. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Lorraine D. Aase was born Sunday August 26, 1934, to Martin & Matilda (Kern) Zentner on her grandparent’s ranch south of Morristown, South Dakota. Lorraine was baptized Sept 16, 1934, by Fr. Monighan at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Isabel, South Dakota and received first communion here as well. Lorraine’s youth was spent attending Progress School through the eighth grade and working on her parent’s ranch doing chores and helping with her 10 younger siblings.
Lorraine married Clarence Leo Grate on May 11, 1953. To this union six children were born. The family moved to Dupree, South Dakota in 1958 and in 1961 they moved to Lake Andes, South Dakota. Leo suffered a fatal heart attack Aug 26, 1964, while Lorraine was expecting their sixth child. Seven years later, Elwyn Aase and Lorraine were married March 12, 1971, at the Wesleyan Chapel in Lake Andes, South Dakota. Elwyn and Lorraine had two daughters. The family moved to rural Mission Hill, South Dakota in the spring of 1983. Lorraine always had a big garden, fruit trees and beautiful flower gardens that she loved. Lorraine worked at Garrity Prairie Gardens until her retirement and cared for Elwyn after his stroke in 1986 until his death in 2010. Lorraine moved to Tucson, Arizona in October 2021 where she enjoyed the sun & warm weather.
Lorraine loved animals wholeheartedly. Horses, cows, dogs and especially cats. She adopted several animals from her kids and grandkids over the years. They gave her so much joy and she truly loved caring for them. She will truly be missed by her devoted companions, Mischief & Rascal, whom she loved with all her heart. She was a member of Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill and enjoyed participating in quilting and various church activities including birthday club each month with her church friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Eugene (Betty) Grate of Yankton; Rose (Bill) Beaulieu of Spencer, Iowa; Diane (Terry) Carpenter of Elizabeth Lake, California; Lyle (Jan’et) Grate of Sioux Falls; Julie (Randy) Blunck of Yankton; Joseph Grate of Fairview, South Dakota; Lori (Larry) Holzman of Sioux Falls; Vicki (Harley) Stearns of Tucson, Arizona; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Evelyn Bachmeier of Rapid City, South Dakota; Merlene (Don) Sautner of Whitewood, South Dakota; three brothers: Leon (Pauline) Zentner of Morristown, South Dakota; Kenneth Zentner (Joanie Simon) of White Butte, South Dakota; and Darold (Sue) Zentner of Riverside, Washington as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Leo and Elwyn; granddaughter, Charlotte Aase; sister, Viola; brothers: Allean, Luellyn, Duane and Dennis and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
