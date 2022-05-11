Delores ‘Dee’ Grovijahn May 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delores “Dee” Grovijahn, 85, of Yankton, died Tuesday, May 11, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with the Rev. Levi Willms officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Now Hiring - List Construction May 10, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCargill Buys Dakota PlainsCrofton Native Is Carving Out A Career In WoodcarvingSporting Arms Manufacturer To Purchase Prime Real EstateCorps: Flooding Possible On James RiverCarrol ‘Red’ AllenJames JufferTwo Arrested After Yankton PursuitIncidents At GV School Raise ConcernsSheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Of Incidents At G-V SchoolAngela Jansen Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (43)Letter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (35)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (30)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (13)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (12)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (7)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (3)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (2)Letter: Send A Message (2)A Generational Change (2)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented