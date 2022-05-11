Delores “Dee” Grovijahn, 85, of Yankton, died Tuesday, May 11, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with the Rev. Levi Willms officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation is from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 4 p.m.