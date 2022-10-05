Elaine Vogel Oct 5, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elaine Vogel, 79, of Mitchell and formerly of Freeman, passed away Oct. 3 at the Firesteel Nursing Home in Mitchell.Memorial services will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Walter’s Funeral Home in Freeman. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the Funeral Home prior to the Memorial Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Hiring Event - HyVee 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 Accidents Occur Hour Apart At Same SpotKevin RehmDaily Record: ArrestsKevin RehmRobert SwensenDaily Record: ArrestsLetter: DominismKevin RehmRobert SwensenKatherine (Kathy) Winckler Images CommentedLetter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (108)No, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (107)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)Letter: Dominism (53)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (31)Letter: Curriculum Questions (25)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (24)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: Outrage? (20)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)Letter: Taxation Without Representation 2022 (15)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)An Election-Year Switch On Food Tax (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: About Standards (5)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)Letter: A Request (3)YHS Homecoming (2)Locke Opened Eyes And Built Bridges (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting (1)COVID Update for Oct. 5, 2022: South Dakota Sees 12 New Deaths (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)Cimburek: The Path I Didn’t Expect To Take (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday (1)Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1)Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented