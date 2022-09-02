Maynard Dewald Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maynard W. Dewald, age 88 of Tripp, SD passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Menno-Olivet Care Center in Menno, SD.Maynard’s funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, September 5 at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp. Visitation begins at noon at the church. Interment will be in Friedens Reformed Cemetery, Tripp. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals INCOME QUALIFIED NEW HOME RENTALS Bedrooms: 3Bathrooms: 2 Updated 15 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Elementary School Secretary - Crofton Community School Sep 2, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCity Temporarily Closes Meridian BridgeDakotah MendesCity Approves Funds For SAC Fitness FacilityWagner Couple Sentenced In Child’s DeathWarrants Provide More Info In Laurel HomicidesMary Ann RidgwayLeta HansenJames JufferDaily Record: ArrestsHauger Named New YAA Director Images CommentedLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (49)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (36)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Letter: Civic Duty (26)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (20)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)Student Loan Debt: The Past And Future (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (9)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (6)Letter: Problem Solving (5)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (4)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Bridges To Remember (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)The City And The Summit Center (1)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (1)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented