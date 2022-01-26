Eileen Neubauer Jan 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eileen Neubauer, 79, of Yankton, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 5 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 16 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Cashiers & Sales Floor - Bomgaars 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesVermillion Woman Sentenced For 2020 Death Of SonYankton Co. Sheriff Vlahakis To RetireTabor Pot Brownie Case ContinuesPaul BognerLife Is A Highway For New DOT EngineerActor-comedian Louie Anderson undergoing cancer treatmentDana GaukelMan Receives 2 Years For Endangering PoliceMan In Court For Alleged Shooting IncidentDeWayne ‘Dewey’ Plautz Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (31)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (30)Letter: A 1/6 Question (28)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (16)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)Letter: Upside Down (10)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (3)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
