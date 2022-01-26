Eileen Neubauer, 79, of Yankton, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 5 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.