Julia Uhing   

Julia J. Uhing, age 105, of Coleridge, Nebraska, and formerly of Bow Valley, Nebraska, died on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sts. Peter & Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Charlene Gappa, Sheila Nguyen, Keith Uhing, Laurie Foley, Ryan Uhing, David Uhing
Julia Josephine was born on March 12, 1918, in Fordyce, Nebraska, to Anton Julius and Mary Catherine (Rohe) Thoene. Julia married Hugo Uhing on May 2, 1939, in Fordyce. She and Hugo lived in the Bow Valley area until moving into Bow Valley around 1975. Julia worked in the school lunch program at East Catholic. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. Julia had been a resident of Park View Haven Nursing Home since February 12, 2015.
Julia is survived by her four sons and spouses Gerald (Mary Jean) Uhing of Omaha, Ronald (Kathy) Uhing of Wynot, Dean (Mary Jean) Uhing of Omaha, Donavon (Jodi) Uhing of Omaha; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Anton and Mary Thoene; husband Hugo; four sisters Frances Sudbeck, Clara (Leo) Kathol, Hilda (Ike) Steffen, Evelyn (Sylvester) Schaefer; five brothers John H. Thoene, Clarence Thoene, Ed Thoene, Ray Thoene, Alphonse Thoene.
