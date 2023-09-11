Julia Uhing

Julia J. Uhing, age 105, of Coleridge, Nebraska, and formerly of Bow Valley, Nebraska, died on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sts. Peter & Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.