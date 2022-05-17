Anthony “Mick” Wieseler, age 78 of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sts. Peter & Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley, NE with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren Casey and Aaron Mack, Jake, Myles, Austin and Shane Promes and Melody Wieseler.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dennis Dendinger, Jean Hochstein, Lloyd Sudbeck, Dave Folkers, Randy Wortmann, and Matt Weinandt.
Anthony “Mick” Wieseler was born June 2, 1943, in Hartington to Albert C and Rose (Arens) Wieseler. He grew up on the family farm north of Hartington. He graduated from Wynot High School in 1961. Married Midge Wortmann on June 15th, 1964, in Bow Valley. Mick farmed until 1972, worked at the Hartington Creamery 1962-1964, Keller Construction from 1971-1973 and Pinkelman Sales from 1973-2016 as a welder and steel fabricator. He did part time farming until 2004.
Mick’s hobby was reloading shells and he enjoyed many years shooting guns and target practice with his sons-in-law, grandkids and neighbor children. He was passionate about his John Deere tractors and enjoyed farming, mowing and moving snow for his Bow Valley neighbors during the winter months. He liked riding snowmobiles and motorcycles. He was a member of the Tri-County Sportsman and Holy Family Parish. His favorite life moments were spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, his favorite gathering spot was in the Conaco.
He is survived by his wife Midge of 57 years, of Bow Valley NE; two daughters Lisa (Rod) Mack of Schertz, TX, Joetta (Daryl) Promes of Gowrie, IA; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three siblings Charleen (George) Eickhoff of Sacramento, CA, Bernard Wieseler of Coleridge, NE, Carol (Anthony) Thoene of Hartington; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Denise Wieseler, parents Albert and Rose Wieseler, siblings Betty Jean Filips, Ana Marie Schaefer and Albert Wieseler Jr.
