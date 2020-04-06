David Alan Aune, 69, passed away peacefully at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital on March 30, 2020.
David was born May 23, 1950, to Arthur and Edla Aune of rural Volin, SD. He grew up with six siblings on the family farm and attended Yankton High School. He attended the University of South Dakota and the University of Seattle with a focus on geology.
David was a complex man of eclectic taste and fostered a lifetime curiosity about the world around him. He had a quick, dry wit. He was known to some as “the mystery man” because he rarely showed up for large family gatherings. He was a true introvert but thoroughly enjoyed and valued in-depth conversations he had with family, friends and random others he met as he went about his day. He loved to read, collect books and for many years enjoyed buying and selling books online. He was especially fascinated with history, family genealogy, and current affairs. He loved to travel and one of his favorite adventures was his six months exploring Indonesia, especially Nepal.
David worked as a traveling electrician in ND, TX, OK, LA and completed his career working on oil field islands off Long Beach, CA for over 30 years. As a young man, he enjoyed living in Nashville, TN and had many stories about the people he met in the music and arts community there. He spent the last 17 months of his life living on the family farm. He loved the quiet, pastoral landscape and said living in SD was like living in a park. He was totally enamored with the litters of kittens who showed up on his doorstep and they quickly realized they had a gentle and dependable caregiver.
David is survived by his sisters, Lorraine Gill, Silverthorne, CO and RuthAnn Libby, Sandy, UT and one brother, W. Kent Aune (Lupe), Bakersfield, CA along with nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. His parents, one sister, (June Orr) and two brothers (Eldean and Olin) preceded him in death.
No services will be held at this time due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Hansen Funeral Home, Irene, SD is in charge of arrangements. Messages to the family may be left on the funeral home website (hansenfuneralhome.com) or sent to RuthAnn Libby, 11339 S. High Mesa Drive, Sandy, UT 84092. Memorials may be designated to Trondhjem Cemetery Fund or donor’s choice
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 7, 2020
