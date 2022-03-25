Georgine (Kubal) Suing, age 83, of Yankton and formerly of Tyndall, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Her funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28th at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Tyndall. Burial will be in the St. Leo’s Catholic Church Cemetery of Tyndall.
Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 27th, at the Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton. A wake service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Sunday evening, at the Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton, with family present. Visit www.goglinfh.com
Georgine was born to Joseph and Lillian (Plavec) Varilek. She attended Dunwoody rural school and graduated from Tyndall High School. Georgine loved flowers, gardening, canning, baking, crocheting, playing cards, and visiting with people. Her favorite color was blue, and her favorite flower was apple blossoms. Places of employment included working at Marek’s Café at the age of 16, where she served ten cent hamburgers. Other places of employment included working at the County Extension office, the Corner Bar, Mom’s Picnic Place, and Hilcrest Country Club. She married Joseph Kubal June 10, 1959. They were married just almost 25 years when Joseph was killed in a farm accident. Georgine married Henry (Hank) Suing August 10, 1985. They were married 34 years.
Georgine is survived by: her children Jerome Kubal, Carrington, ND, Julie (Owen) Spurrell, Davis, SD, Patty (Mark) Konrad, Yankton, SD, Peggy Livingston, Pierre, SD, Karen (Dave) Edler, Yankton, SD, Roger Kubal, Lincoln, NE. Stepchildren: Shirley (Melvin) Heimes, Wynot, NE, Bob (Pat) Suing, Crofton, NE, Bill (Diane) Suing, Fordyce, NE, Jim (Mary) Suing, Fordyce, NE, Tom (Maggie) Suing, Fredericksburg, TX, Betty (Myron) Tramp, Crofton, NE, Ruth (Bob) Moore, Scotland, SD, Susan (Merle) Tramp, Crofton, NE, Don (Kathy) Suing, Yankton, SD, Chuck (Caroline) Suing, Laurel, NE. She had 25 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren and 50 step grandchildren and 51 step great-grandchildren and 2 step great, great grandchildren. Sisters: Margaret (Jim) Kniffen, Tyndall, SD, Marcella (Steve) Wold, Lakeville, MN, Mary Jo Bauder, Tyndall, SD, Rosemary (Leroy) Bender, Scotland, SD. Brother: Joe (Teri) Varilek, Scotland, SD. Sisters in Law: Maggie (Bob) Bame, Tyndall, SD, Gladys Kubal, Lesterville, SD, Jeanette Lammers, Hartington, NE, Margaret Ann Schmidt, Fordyce, NE, Joyce Albrecht, Fordyce, NE, Rose Guenther, Crofton, NE, Marilyn Suing, WI. And numerous nieces & nephews.
Georgine was preceded in death by her parents Joe & Lillian Varilek, husband Joe (April 25, 1984), husband Hank (July 1, 2019), grandchildren Amy Suing and Danny Frick, great grandchildren, RJ and Julieanna Rand and Gerald Osborn, nephews, Ronnie Kniffen, Frankie Varilek, and Chuck Bame, daughters-in-law Nancy Kubal and Cindy Suing, sisters-in-law Mildred Kubal and Joan Suing, brother Jim Varilek, brothers-in-law Mike Kubal, Edmund Bauder, Donovan Lammers, Stanley Schmidt, Floyd Albrecht, Clarence Guenther, Cyril Suing, and Gerald Suing.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 26, 2022
