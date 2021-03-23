Mary M. Buckman, 101, of Yankton passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Gayville Cemetery, Gayville.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, and then one hour prior to the service.
Livestreaming of Mary’s service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
