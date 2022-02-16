Larry Schurman Feb 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Larry W. Schurman, 81, of Yankton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at his residence in Yankton.Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Executive Director - Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association Feb 15, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTwo Killed In Cedar County Crash East Of CroftonRoadblock In SpringfieldUpdate: Fire Destroys Gayville Home Friday NightBeth AdamsonJack FenderYankton Dispatcher Set To Retire After Nearly 3 DecadesDaily Record: ArrestsDouglas ByeYSD Takes Off Mask MandateDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedMatters Of Medicine (41)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (36)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (33)Letter: One Year Later (23)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: Upside Down (21)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (16)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (13)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (9)Letter: Saving Democracy (8)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (8)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)Letter: Women’s Health (4)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (2)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
