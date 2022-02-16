Larry W. Schurman, 81, of Yankton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at his residence in Yankton.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton.

Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details.