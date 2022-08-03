Funeral services for Clayton Wittmeier, 91, of Avon are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Avon, with Pastor Bill Van Gerpen officiating. Burial is in the Trinity Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Avon, with military honors.
Clayton James Wittmeier was born on August 7, 1930, in rural Avon, SD. Clayton was the son of Christ and Rosella (Fischer) Wittmeier — the seventh child in a home that would eventually have 11 children. Clayton died at the age of 91 years on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall.
Clayton attended Mawhinney School and left high school after two years to help his parents on their farm. Clayton served two years (1952-1954) in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in Alaska ... which was considered overseas duty as it was not one of the 50 states yet. Seven days he was on the ship to Seward, Alaska, by way of Kodiak and the Aleutian Islands. Upon arrival, he was a radio operator at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks for 16 months and attained the rank of Corporal. He was discharged in September of 1954.
He returned to Avon and married Minnie (Gelling) of Springfield on August 24, 1956, in the Emmanuel Reformed Church. They purchased the Wittmeier home place west of Avon where they spent their entire farming life until retiring to Avon in Oct. 2012. Clayton and Minnie were blessed with three daughters: Donna, Debra, and Karen.
Clayton attended Trinity Presbyterian Church for 45 years and later the family became members of the First Baptist Church in Avon. He was baptized on June 29, 1975, by Rev. Henry Lang with his wife & three daughters. He served as a deacon, church treasurer, and other areas in the church. Clayt had been on the Avon School Board, Farmers Elevator Board, FHA, ASCS, and the Avon Meadow View Manor board. He was also a member of the Avon Legion and a charter member of the Bon Homme County Men’s Chorus. Clayt liked traveling with Minnie throughout the US and Canada, a good cup of coffee with friends, quartet music, raising cattle, and family times — whether with his children or family reunions. Clayt and Minnie entertained many guests, whether family or friends, over the years ... which remains a highlight for his daughters. Clayt also enjoyed reading and history was a particular interest to him.
Thankful for having shared his life are his three daughters: Donna (Joe) Larsen of Crooks, SD — their two children: Jennifer (Greg) Olsen — Lincoln & Madison of Sioux Falls; Ryan (Abby) Larsen — Kaylie & Rylie of Crooks, SD; Debra (Robert) Ruppelt of Tyndall — their four children: Laura (Mike) Griffith — Sadie, Evan, & Cole of Sioux Falls; Lisa (Chad) Collins of CO; Brian (Steph) Ruppelt and their son Jacob of Brookings; and Eric (Anna) Ruppelt of Oakland, IA; Karen (Larry) Johnson, their son — Chad Johnson — granddaughter Maya — all of Watertown, SD. Other survivors include his sister, Gudrun Schroenrogge of KS; brother-in-law Norman Idlewine; sisters-in-law: Tiena Zondervan of MN and Willma Wissink of Canton, SD; two cousins and many nephews, nieces, and friends.
Clayton was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie, of 64 years; his parents; his four brothers: LeVerne, John Delbert, Russell, and Eugene; five sisters: Eileen Skelton, Genevieve Kozel, Lorine Gandolfi, Kalma Koenig, and Sheila Idlewine; also several in-laws; two nieces; three nephews; and many, many friends and neighbors.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 4, 2022
