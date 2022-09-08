Donald and Beverly Mahan, formerly of Yankton, passed away after 67 years of marriage.
Donald J. Mahan “Don” passed away on August 14, 2018, at the age of 93 years.
Donald J. Mahan “Don” passed away on August 14, 2018, at the age of 93 years.
Born March 27, 1925, on the family farm in Union County, SD to James C. and Marie C. (Robinson) Mahan, he later moved to Yankton, SD. Don attended Sacred Heart School and Yankton High School, graduating in 1943. He entered the service in 1943 and served as a corpsman with the 3rd Marine Division. He saw duty in the South Pacific during the invasion of Guam and Iwo Jima and was honorably discharged in 1946. He later attended Yankton College for 2 years.
Don worked for the Army Corps of Engineers as a soil inspector from 1948 to 1956 and was one of the first people hired for the Gavins Point Dam project. He was employed by the City of Yankton Engineer’s Office for two years before going to work for Kaneb Pipeline where he worked for 29 years.
Beverly J. (Cowman) Mahan passed away on September 2, 2022, at the age of 91 years.
Born June 16, 1931, in Yankton, SD to Kenneth and Agnes (Eide) Cowman. Bev attended Yankton public schools and graduated from Yankton High School in 1949. Bev worked for several companies in Yankton, including Yankton Savings & Loan, Fred H. Leach Insurance Agency, and with the State Department of Social Services.
Don and Bev were married on November 12, 1951, at Sacred Heart Church in Yankton. They welcomed their only child, Thomas in 1953. During Don’s 29 years of employment with Kaneb, they moved to Le Mars, IA, and Huron, SD where they retired in 1988. They returned to Yankton in 1990 and two years later, moved to Sun City West, AZ. In 2015, Don and Bev moved to West Des Moines, IA to be closer to Tom.
They made many friends and memories along their journey and have left many fond memories behind as well. Although both had struggled with health issues for some time, they lived full and happy lives together.
Don and Bev are survived by: son Tom (Sheila), grandchildren, Megan (Dan) Fletcher and Christopher (Taylr) Mahan; great grandchildren Wyatt, Rhys, Addison and Blayke. They will also be remembered by their sisters, Dorothy (Mahan) Thomas of Centennial, CO, and Shirley (Cowman) Unger of Bluffton, OH.
They were preceded in death by their parents, and grandchild Kevin; Don’s sister Marguerite, and brothers, Bill, Charles, Jim, and Jack; and Bev’s brother Don.
The bodies have been cremated and will be buried in Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 9, 2022
