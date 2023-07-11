Richard ‘Dick’ Haro

Richard “Dick” Haro, age 80, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on July 9, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Jeff Otterman and Pastor Michael Montoya officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Dick’s Obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com or at www.facebook.com/WintzRay.