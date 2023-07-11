Richard “Dick” Haro, age 80, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on July 9, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Jeff Otterman and Pastor Michael Montoya officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Dick’s Obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com or at www.facebook.com/WintzRay.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Richard “Dick” Haro was born October 23, 1942, in Kewanee, Illinois, to Richard and Inez (Jensen) Hermann. He grew up in Yankton, South Dakota, and graduated from Yankton High School in 1960. He attended Southern State College in Springfield, South Dakota, taking an interest in automotive classes. He enlisted into the South Dakota Army National Guard and served based out of Yankton. He married Barbara Wurtz in 1962 and together had five children. In 1986, he married Sandra “Sandy” Keiser, the love of his life, who shared everything with him to the very end. Dick worked at various places in Yankton including Bob’s Candy, Yankton Press & Dakotan and Kolberg Pioneer as a salesman. He started his own business, “Haro Enterprises,” at which he bought and sold construction and mining equipment. Most recently, he drove for the Yankton Sheriff Department and enjoyed driving the bus for Mount Marty University Athletics.
Dick was a very social and hardworking man. He was a car enthusiast and had vast knowledge of the trade. He enjoyed working on and racing stock-cars, as well as building and restoring classic cars. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. He enjoyed riding horses, traveling and learning about history, especially Yankton history. He loved his family and loved teasing and playing with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Haro of Yankton, South Dakota; five children: Terri (Vern) Cash of Tyndall, South Dakota; Mike (Amanda Chabane) Haro of Mission Hill, South Dakota; Steve (Heidi) Haro of Blackhawk, South Dakota; Julie Camp of Brookings, South Dakota; and Jeff Haro of Nashville, Tennessee; four step-children: Scott (Lisa) Keiser of Yankton; Tracy (Larry) Raab of Yankton; Steve (Michele) Keiser of Scottsdale, Arizona; and Laura (Adam) Haberman of Yankton; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Jon (Chris) Haro of Jackson, California; special cousin, Tommy (Barb) Anderson of Houston, Texas; and sidekicks: Pee Wee and JoJo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Richard Haro; and daughter-in-law, Terryll Haro.
