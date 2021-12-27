Viola Marie (Barta) Scherschligt was born December 27, 1928, to Richard and Helen (Waloch) Barta in Lesterville, SD, the third of three children. She graduated from Scotland High School and attended Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD, where she received a teaching degree. She taught country school in Yankton County for one year. She married Fred Scherschligt on December 28, 1948 — the year the big blizzard hit the area. They spent their honeymoon in the upstairs room of her grandmother’s house.
Vi and Fred moved to Woonsocket in the summer of 1956, where they ran the Mobil Station. Vi was a stay-at-home mom to their four children and also kept books for the business. She later worked at the Jo-Jo Department store.
The family moved to Wessington Springs in 1970. Vi worked at the hospital as an aide for many years and, when she retired, helped out with serving meals at Westkota Manor.
Vi was an avid gardener and raised many beautiful flowers. She enjoyed baking and cooking meals for her family and guests. She spent many hours making quilts for her family that are now being enjoyed by her daughters and their children. Birdwatching was another hobby. She feed her birds daily and had many sweatshirts with pictures of birds on them. She and Fred loved to go dancing and enjoying time with their many friends in town. They were also involved in bowling leagues and brought home a few trophies. Vi liked to participate in the Red Hat ladies group and the get-togethers and outings.
Viola is survived by her daughters: Teresa (Larry) Fiala of Custer; Annette (Darnell) Madsen of Aberdeen; Kathleen (David) Bauer of Ipswich; daughter-in-law Pam Scherschligt of Mentor, MN, and brother-in-law Art Scherschligt and wife Erla; Grandchildren Josef (Andrea) Fiala, Nick (Bridget) Madsen, Ryan (Nayeli) Bauer, Melissa (Ryan) Gardner, Mitchell and Jenna Scherschligt, and Kali (Ethan) Paradis; great-grandchildren Kirstyn Ward, Megan Fiala, Viola and Ellie Madsen, Alaina Paradis and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vi left this world Sunday, December 19, to join her parents, her husband Fred, son Jeffrey, brother Francis and sister Loretta in Heaven.
Celebration of life will be held in April in Wessington Springs, SD.
Memorials in Viola’s name can be sent to the Wessington Springs Senior Center or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Cards may be sent to Teresa Fiala, 11674 Pleasant Valley Rd, Custer, SD 57730, and any memorials will be forwarded.
